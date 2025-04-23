Kylie Kelce shares thoughts on Jason’s next step after welcoming baby no 4

Kylie Kelce shared insight about a medical procedure her husband, Jason Kelce, may have started to plan after welcoming fourth baby.

The 33-year-old podcaster appeared in a recent episode of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and shared that she is open to "one pleasant surprise" after giving birth to her fourth daughter, Finnley.

During the discussion, Hirsch gave a subtle warning to Kylie about thinking of another baby out “into the universe.”

The mom of four responded by sharing that her husband has started discussing vasectomy

“My husband was on a podcast … recently and was referencing a vasectomy," Kylie revealed. "I was like, ‘I’m glad you’re throwing that out into the universe.'”

In addition to Finnley, Kylie and Jason are parents to daughters Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5.

Elsewhere in the interview, the newly minted mom unveiled the moment of realization when she wanted to have a fourth baby.

She first started to think about it when her third daughter reached six months

"And then when she hit about a year and some change, I … had this moment of ‘Oh, I forgot one’ because I kept thinking like I forgot the baby, ... and then I’m like ’S*** no. All my toddlers are here.' I had three kids," she said.

“The switch that happened was when our youngest really started acting like a toddler, and then my brain started saying, 'You’re forgetting the baby,' " Kylie added.