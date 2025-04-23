 
Minka Kelly to leave Hollywood for her 'backup' profession?

Minka Kelly's latest series 'Ransom Canyon' is now available on Netflix

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Minka Kelly revealed that she has considered leaving Hollywood "many times" for her "backup profession."

During an appearance on the latest episode of Today with Jenna & Friends show, the Friday Night Lights alum said that she is seriously considering returning to her "backup" career as an operating room scrub nurse because it continues to give her "a bit of confidence."

“Is it true that you thought Hollywood was over you?” the show’s host, Andy Cohen, asked the actress.

The 44-year-old actress confessed that she has “thought that many times.”

“And then if any amount of time passes, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is it. I had a good run. And that’s okay, everything’s okay. I have my backup. I can be a scrub tech again,’” added Minka.

“You know this isn’t the whole world,” said the Ransom Canyon actress, seemingly referring to the entertainment industry.

“So the rejection that you get being an actor is sort of balanced out for me and you can go, ‘But I’m good at this. I know I’m good at this,’” continued Minka.

“I loved it so much,” she added. “It’s really good to feel like you’re good at something.”

