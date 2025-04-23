 
Geo News

Prince William's plans for Queen Camilla in monarchy once he becomes King revealed

Prince William merely ‘tolerates’ his stepmother Queen Camilla

By
Web Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Prince William's plans for Queen Camilla in monarchy once he becomes King revealed

Prince William may reevaluate the role of Queen Camilla once the Prince of Wales becomes king after his father King Charles.

This has been claimed by royal expert Christopher Anderson as he believes that William merely ‘tolerates’ his stepmother, who has been ‘a little afraid’ of him.

The royal expert, while revealing William's plans for Camilla in the family once he becomes King, said she will probably still partake in some royal engagements here and there.

Another royal expert Joe Little told USA Today, per the Royal Observer, after Prince William takes the throne, he will be the primary decision maker for the Firm.

The royal expert said, “The new King William would call all the shots, it would be down to him—in accordance with his father’s and stepmother’s wishes, of course. But every aspect of her public and private life would be reviewed.”

However, Joe Little said that as per the royal protocol, Queen Camilla would still be able to hold on to her royal title.

He adds, “Queen Consort Camilla would still keep that title, much like the Queen Mother (the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mother) kept that title until she passed at age 101.”

Demi Moore shares advice to her younger self: 'Make mistakes'
Demi Moore shares advice to her younger self: 'Make mistakes'
Prince William keeps major tradition alive as Prince of Wales after King Charles move video
Prince William keeps major tradition alive as Prince of Wales after King Charles move
Kate Middleton pays youngest son Prince Louis a tribute on his birthday
Kate Middleton pays youngest son Prince Louis a tribute on his birthday
Prince Harry's special present to Prince Louis has a sweet link to Diana
Prince Harry's special present to Prince Louis has a sweet link to Diana
Meghan Markle extends support to King Charles, Prince William with meaningful statement
Meghan Markle extends support to King Charles, Prince William with meaningful statement
Jason Biggs reveals reason behind impressive weight loss
Jason Biggs reveals reason behind impressive weight loss
Jennifer Lopez will remain grateful for Janet Jackson's THIS move
Jennifer Lopez will remain grateful for Janet Jackson's THIS move
Kate Middleton to keep sweet tradition alive for Prince Louis' birthday
Kate Middleton to keep sweet tradition alive for Prince Louis' birthday