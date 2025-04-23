Prince William's plans for Queen Camilla in monarchy once he becomes King revealed

Prince William may reevaluate the role of Queen Camilla once the Prince of Wales becomes king after his father King Charles.

This has been claimed by royal expert Christopher Anderson as he believes that William merely ‘tolerates’ his stepmother, who has been ‘a little afraid’ of him.

The royal expert, while revealing William's plans for Camilla in the family once he becomes King, said she will probably still partake in some royal engagements here and there.

Another royal expert Joe Little told USA Today, per the Royal Observer, after Prince William takes the throne, he will be the primary decision maker for the Firm.

The royal expert said, “The new King William would call all the shots, it would be down to him—in accordance with his father’s and stepmother’s wishes, of course. But every aspect of her public and private life would be reviewed.”

However, Joe Little said that as per the royal protocol, Queen Camilla would still be able to hold on to her royal title.

He adds, “Queen Consort Camilla would still keep that title, much like the Queen Mother (the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mother) kept that title until she passed at age 101.”