 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new titles amid King Charles, Andrew's rift

Prince Andrew’s bold move has sparked reactions from the fans

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 23, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received new titles amid King Charles and Prince Andrew’s ongoing fight over Royal Lodge.

According to a report by the Mirror, per the GB News, the Duke of York is "going nowhere" as he is "asking staff for advice" amid his battle with King Charles, a source has claimed over Prince Andrew’s stay at Royal Lodge.

The insiders close to the royal household described Prince Andrew as having "a spring in his step" despite the ongoing dispute with the monarch over his continued residence at the property.

The insider said, "The Duke has been walking round the estate a lot recently, speaking to staff and asking for tips on managing the grounds."

Prince Andrew’s bold move has sparked reactions from the fans.

Commenting on the GB News report, one royal fan said, “Not much of a war going on with the two brothers obviously as Charles allowed his brother to attend church on Easter Sunday morning with the family.”

However, the same fan commented on Prince William’s absence from the royal gathering saying, “Given the reaction of William, taking his wife and kids and bolting for Anmer Hall at Sandringham, we may reasonably conclude that Andrew should enjoy it while it lasts”

The fan also suggested new titles for William and Kate while warning Andrew, “for when the ‘Man of Steel & Wonder Woman’ ascend the Throne.........the party will be over. Lights out.”

