Netflix drops 'Wednesday' season 2 first teaser

Wednesday is back for season two, and it will be split into two parts as Netflix dropped the first teaser.



“Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents," the logline read.

Jenna Ortega is returning to the show along with Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane and Fred Armisen.

Moreover, the new faces for season two include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor (“Park Avenue”), Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Not to mention Lady Gaga is also set to appear in the new season, but her role is kept under wraps.

On the other hand, Tim Burton will return as director with Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson, while Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be the showrunners.

Wednesday's season two first part will be released on Aug 6, while the second on Sept 3.