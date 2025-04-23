Who made Prince Louis' birthday video?

The Royal Family is celebrating the seventh birthday of Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new picture and a video of Louis on his special day.

In the video, a playful Prince Louis is filmed leaping off a log and pressing his face up against the camera as he poses for his seventh birthday portrait shoot.

"I can jump there from here," Louis is heard saying to someone who is not visible in the clip.

According to a British journalist, the video was made by the Kensington Palace's social media team.

Prince Louis is fourth in line to the British throne. He is behind his father, Prince William, and his two older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



