 
Geo News

Who made Prince Louis' birthday video?

Prince Louis, the grandson of King Charles who is fourth in line to the throne, turns 7

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Who made Prince Louis birthday video?

The Royal Family is celebrating the seventh birthday of Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new picture and a video of Louis on his special day. 

In the video,  a playful Prince Louis is filmed leaping off a log and pressing his face up against the camera as he poses for his seventh birthday portrait shoot.

"I can jump there from here," Louis is heard saying to someone who is not visible in the clip.

According to a British  journalist, the video was made by the Kensington Palace's social media team.

Prince Louis is fourth in line to the British throne. He is behind his father, Prince William, and his two older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.


Brian Tyree Henry reveals what it's like to work with Julia Roberts
Brian Tyree Henry reveals what it's like to work with Julia Roberts
Cancer-stricken King Charles shows intent to help those living with disease
Cancer-stricken King Charles shows intent to help those living with disease
John Cena, Idris Elba reunite for 'Heads of State' video
John Cena, Idris Elba reunite for 'Heads of State'
Meghan Markle spills the beans on Princess Lilibet's childhood and daily routine
Meghan Markle spills the beans on Princess Lilibet's childhood and daily routine
Penn Badgley on why he didn't attend 'Gossip Girl' costars' parties
Penn Badgley on why he didn't attend 'Gossip Girl' costars' parties
Penn Badgley opens up about dating Blake Lively amid her legal battle
Penn Badgley opens up about dating Blake Lively amid her legal battle
Ozzy Osbourne begins ‘endurance training' for live comeback
Ozzy Osbourne begins ‘endurance training' for live comeback
Buckingham Palace to host garden party
Buckingham Palace to host garden party