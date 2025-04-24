Lizzo gives tips to ‘regulate' health in weight loss journey

Lizzo gets candid about truth behind weight loss

Lizzo just shared the secret to losing weight.

The 36-year-old singer talked about the strategies she applied to reduce her weight, via a TikTok live, while filming a get ready with me video.

She explained to her viewers how important it is to keep a track of what a person consumes for their body while experimenting to “find out what works for you.”

According to PEOPLE, the About Damn Time hitmaker advised people to avoid “sugary stuff” and eat “super savory” instead.

Additionally, Lizzo also opened up about abandoning an unhealthy routine ritual, which included her drinking “two to three” large Starbucks drinks a day, adding that she decided to quit caffeine to “regulate” her nervous system.

Previously, in January 2025, the Good As Hell singer had revealed to her followers that she still eats but stays mindful about it.

“I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said.

Lizzo stated that weight loss really “works across the board science wise” with the principle “calories in versus calories out,” adding, “That's just how the human body works.”