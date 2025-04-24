Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret stepping down as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly regretting their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family almost five years after Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex’s unwillingness to give up on his ongoing court case over the removal of his police protection is a hint he wants to be back in the Royal family fold, claimed an insider.

According to Life & Style, Harry and Meghan both want a royal reunion as they want their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to be with their cousins in the UK.

“Harry is still trying to work out the security issues so his kids can go to the U.K. safely,” the insider said. “He and Meghan really do want to spend some quality time in his homeland.”

The report claimed that this time even Meghan’s heart has softened towards Harry’s family and she is backing him in his quest to win back hearts of his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

“She and Harry don’t miss the stuffy pomp and splendor of royal life, but they do regret the absence of family and their connection to England,” added the source.

“It’s obvious Harry misses his family back home, and it says a lot that Meghan has softened toward them.”

Before concluding, the insider claimed that the duo is working towards a royal reconciliation after years of public attacks against the family.

“Slowly but surely, they are working towards a royal reunion. The signs are all there,” they claimed.