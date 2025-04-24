 
Nikki Glaser apologies for 'mean joke' about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

Nikki Glaser revealed the backstory behind her Golden Globe 2025’s joke on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Nikki Glaser has opened up about a ‘mean’ joke that she cracked over the newly engaged couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

During an interview with TIME100 Summit, the American comedian, who hosted the Golden Globes award show in 2025, candidly discussed that one of her jokes 'ruined' the event for the couple.

Recalling the joke, she said, “The Golden Globes, I feel like the one joke that I would've been like, ‘That was kind of mean,’ was, I said that Selena Gomez is here because of Emilia Pérez and Benny Blanco is here because the genie granted him that one wish and looking back, I was like that was pretty mean.”

In 2024, Emilia Pérez, which won a total of two awards from its 13 Oscar nominations, was Selena Gomez’s first Spanish-language debut movie.

“Because everyone’s like he’s not attractive enough for her and for me, I never looked at them and actually thought that. I feel like she won too with it, like I think he’s really cool,” the stand-up comedian added.

However, The Angry Bird 3 voiced actress texted the song producer ahead of the event for the approval of the joke.

Before concluding, Glaser shared, “I got his number and was like, ‘Hey, you don't know me, but I'm hosting this thing. Can I say that you’re there because a genie granted you a wish?'”

For those unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in 2024 after one year of dating.

