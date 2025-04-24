Prince William says Harry's latest allegations shows how ‘paranoid' he is

Prince William reacts to Harry’s recent allegations against Royal family

Prince William reportedly believes his brother Prince Harry is “paranoid” for saying that the Royal family took away his security to force him to return.

According to People Magazine, the Duke of Sussex believes that taking away his family's security after they stepped back from royal duties was a way to control them and force them to return.

However, the publication claimed that it had an opposite effect on him and made him realize how far the royal family was willing to go.

“People would be shocked by what’s being held back,” said Harry, the Duke of Sussex. “[My] worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad.”

Sharing the Royal family's alleged reaction on his statement, Heat Magazine claimed that “Harry’s allegations didn’t come as a huge surprise to most of the royals.”

“They’ve grown very accustomed to him laying the blame for his troubles squarely at his family’s door,” they added.

“But it still stings that he’s managed to have yet another dig, insinuating that they forged this elaborate plot to keep him and Meghan trapped in the UK.”

As for William, the insider noted that it is a “claim that’s nothing short of ridiculous, and he says it only serves to show how paranoid Harry is.”

“Suffice to say, he’s got no interest in communicating with his brother when he’s in this headspace,” they shared.

The insider further added that the Prince of Wales is “very saddened” by the situation because “Harry is still his brother, and he’ll always love him deep down.”

However, the future King has no space in his heart to forgive his “rebellious” brother. “But he says establishing any type of dialogue or hoping to mend fences is untenable,” they said