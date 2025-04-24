Prince Harry's latest move leaves Kate Middleton struggling to defend him

Kate Middleton’s plea for Prince Harry hits a roadblock after his latest antics

Kate Middleton has found herself in a difficult position after Prince Harry made shocking allegations against the Royal family amid his ongoing legal case.

The Duke of Sussex believes that taking away his family's security after they stepped back from royal duties was a way to control them and force them to return, per People Magazine.

Following this, Kate, the Princess of Wales, could not ask Prince William to soften his stance for his brother and welcome him back into the family fold, as per Heat Magazine.

A source close to the situation revealed, “Kate’s been chipping away behind the scenes, imploring William to think the best, and praying he'd soften his heart and give peace a chance.”

“The stand-off has caused so much sadness and tension between them because William’s hardline stance has been so hard for her to comprehend,” they added.

“But after Harry’s latest antics, it’s hard for her to argue his case.”

They went on to note that Kate is in a “no-win position” witnessing the Royal brother fight “with a resolution looking like a fool’s hope at this point.”