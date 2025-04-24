Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's crisis hits a turning point as many 'don't see them lasting'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s personal creases have started taking their toll

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers recently sat down on the The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show and expressed his sentiments towards the Sussexes, as well as their ‘consistent’ brushes with ‘crisis’.

He started by saying, “I think they're always at a crisis point, because they've left the Royal Family.”

Because, while “The Royal Family are working for the United Kingdom commonwealth,” they have “taken the celebrity route” which, in essence means they need to “completely reinvent themselves” throughout to keep themselves in the public eye, favorably.

Thus, because “they're always changing direction, therefore they must always be at a crisis point.”

He also did not conclude there, but chimed in with his feelings about the marriage and said, “I have a feeling this story is going to end badly certainly for Prince Harry. I don't see it lasting. I mean I don't wish, but people actually always act in character, I mean I'm a biographer rather than a journalist.”

Before concluding Mr Vickers even doubled down and admitte,d I look at how people deal with their lives and she's dumped her father, her first husband, Jessica Mulroney, the entire British royal family.”