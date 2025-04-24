Paige DeSorbo stands firm on her breakup decision with Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo fires back at critics over her split from Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo recently opened up about her feelings after breaking up with Craig Conover.

While conversing with PEOPLE in this week’s issue, the 32-year-old American TV personality and podcaster said, “I wouldn't have done anything differently.”

DeSorbo added, “I would have taken the Facebook-over-65 mom hate 10 times over if it meant the same outcome and that I chose myself and what I wanted."

She explianed, “If any 32-year-old man said, ‘You know what? Actually, I'm going to focus on my career for a couple more years,’ the response would be, ‘He's got a good head on his shoulders. He really knows what he's doing.’ But when it's a woman, they're like, ‘That's scary.’”

The Summer House star went on to quip that after her breakup with the 36-year-old TV personality, “people are really get taken aback by.”

“It's wild. It's like, ‘How dare she break up with a man who's over six foot and wants to marry her? Is she crazy?’” DeSorbo stated.

For the unversed, the Spare Me star proclaimed her breakup with Conover after three years of relationship on her Giggly Squad podcast in late December last year.

It is pertinent to mention that DeSorbo’s new book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, was released on April 15, 2025.