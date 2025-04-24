Ryan Reynolds says he 'learned' THIS from his box office flop 'Green Lantern'

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on his career's biggest flop movie

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about a lesson he has learnt from the box office flop – his 2011 film Green Lantern.

During his appearance at the TIME 100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday, April 23, the 48-year-old acclaimed Canadian-American actor and film producer reflected on making a superhero movie based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

Reynolds quipped he "learned all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie," which did not do well with audiences and critics and turned out to be a box office disappointment for Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star added, “A lot of people, when they talk about things, they frame it like a Ted Talk or something, where it's like, ‘I knew at the time.’”

"I realized I was internalizing these ideas but I couldn't have told you at the time, 'This is what it is.' But too much money, too much time wrecks creativity. It just murders it. And constraint is the greatest creative tool you could possibly have,” he noted.

For the unversed, in Green Lantern, the IF actor played the role of Hal Jordan, a test pilot who receives superpowers and becomes a part of an intergalactic police force through an all-powerful green ring.

It is pertinent to mention that Reynolds also met his now-wife Blake Lively on the set of Green Lantern, as she portrayed Carol Ferris.