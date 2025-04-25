 
Selena Gomez speaks out on Spanish backlash post 'Emilia Perez': 'Challenge'

Selena Gomez got candid about facing criticism for her accent post release of musical 'Emilia Perez'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

Selena Gomez recently got candid about the reaction she had to face after the release of her musical, Emilia Perez.

As fans will be aware, Selena was slammed for her accent and apparent difficulty with the dialogue in the Spanish-language film.

According to the latest Film News report, she spoke highly of musical's director Jacques Audiard in a recent chat with Billboard and addressed how she accepted the challenge.

“I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces which as an actress are the most rewarding. It was a magical time and working with [director] Jacques Audiard was one of my best experiences,” she claimed.

She also shared whether she would be willing to make another film after the success of Emilia Perez.

Sharing her intentions, Selena shared that she does not want rush into taking on another movie role until she finds the next "challenge".

“I am taking my time to find the right role and director to work with next. Because I want it to be a challenge and unexpected,” she shared in conclusion. 

