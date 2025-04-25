Meghan Markle delivers 'brutal blow' to Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle has apparently delivered a 'brutal blow' to her major critic and outspoken journalist Piers Morgan with her latest move.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet doting mother appears to have taken a swipe at Morgan after sending a jar of her new As Ever jam to Alex Beresford.

Beresford took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of a jar of raspberry jam to thank Meghan saying “Can't wait to try this! Thank you so much @meghan...”

Meghan also sent the TV presenter's newborn daughter a large Jelly Cat Octopus toy, which Beresford also shared to social media, while thanking the Duchess.

As per the report, Alex Beresford and Piers Morgan had an explosive on-air clash after weather presenter Beresford accused the broadcaster of 'trashing' Meghan before he stormed off set.

Later that day, Morgan quit the ITV breakfast show.

The Daily Mail shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan dropped laughing emoticons and sarcastically says “Oh no.. how will I ever survive this brutal blow?”

The outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has repeatedly slammed both Meghan and Harry over the years and was quick to give his view on the duchess new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, dubbing it 'unwatchable' recently.