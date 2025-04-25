Renee Elise Goldsberry set to release her first solo album

Renee Elise Goldsberry drops her solo song after a decade

Renee Elise Goldsberry is set to make a comeback by releasing her first solo album.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine on Friday, April 25, the 54-year-old American actress and singer revealed that she has geared up to drop her first debut solo album, titled Who I Really Am.

Notably, before the release of her album on June 6, 2025, Goldsberry has dropped the first solo track, Staring, today, on April 25.

As per the official press release, the song is "a modern proclamation of a belty blues song, brimming with passion, humor, and the thrill of instant connection.”

Reflecting on her song, Goldsberry said Staring is "a proud outlier" on the album despite being the first single.

The Grammy winner added, "That’s why it beautifully represents me and an album this unapologetically diverse. Early on, I tried to dial the stylization back to make it play nicer with others, and discovered that what makes the song different is what makes it great.”

She noted, "It emboldened me to make the exception the rule. I wrote a lot of songs for this album, and the ones that made it on are the ones that aren’t afraid to be who they really are.”

The Satisfied hitmaker went on to share that creating original music for herself "allows [her] to share more personally,” explaining, "The first word I sing on this album is ‘Introducing!’ If you don’t know me, ‘Hello!’ If you do, this is an exciting leap, but not a big one.”

“I'm grateful to be known for singing brilliantly beloved songs by great composers," Goldsberry admitted.