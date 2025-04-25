Ciara hints at Russell Wilson's plans for their 9th wedding anniversary

Ciara teases Russell Wilson's plans to celebrate their decade-long marriage

Ciara has given the slightest idea of Russell Wilson's plans ahead of their 9th wedding anniversary.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the Uber x Delta partnership event on Thursday, April 24, the 39-year-old American singer-songwriter and dancer shared that her husband plans to celebrate their 9-year-long journey with a getaway in July 2025.

Ciara, who married the NFL quarterback in 2016, revealed, “We're going to travel some.”

She added, “I don't know where we're going to go. Because my husband said we're planning our anniversary trip, and he does all the planning. So, I'm excited for it.”

The 1, 2 Step songstress went on to admit that travelling is the perfect way to celebrate their almost decade-long marriage.

Notably, Ciara and Wilson, 36, went to Europe last year for their 8th wedding anniversary, as she shared snaps and videos from their trip.

She also added a caption under her post that read, “I love walking with you, talking with you, being in your arms, and doing everything with you! I’m the happiest girl because of how you love me! I’m so grateful for our love! 8 years! So proud of us! Yay! Happy Anniversary my love! @DangeRussWilson. I love you so much!”

Before concluding, it is noteworthy to mention that the couple first interacted a year before getting married on July 6, 2016, at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015.