Noel, Liam Gallagher give update on ‘tip top' Oasis reunion rehearsal

Noel Liam Gallagher give update on reunion tour

Noel Gallagher just revealed that Oasis is due to start rehearsals!

As they prepare for their reunion tour, which is scheduled to kick off in a few weeks, Noel confirmed he met up with his brother, Liam, who was in “tip top form.”

This update came from the Wonderwall talent’s appearance on TalkSPORT, where he talked about Manchester City, ahead of their FA Cup Semi-Final appearance against Nottingham Forest.

At the end of the interview, the host, Alan Brazil, asked Noel if he was busy with the Oasis reunion tour preparations.

“I’m in the studio just noodling around. We’re getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks, and then, yeah, we’ll see what happens,” he replied.

The guitarist then talked about how the other half of the Gallagher brothers, Liam, was “behaving himself” revealing, “I was with him yesterday, actually, he’s alright. He’s on tip-top form.”

These comments come after both Liam and Noel were snapped arriving at a working man’s club in London, separately.

In response to a fan’s query, Liam, who has remained rather vocal on X, formerly Twitter, over Oasis updates, wrote:

“It was more a video kind of thing like a mini film and word on the street it was BIBLICAL I just get in n out I don’t hang around looking at the screen I’ll see it when you cats see it.”