Justin Bieber mentions Princess Diana in heartfelt plea

Justin Bieber on Friday mentioned Princess Diana's death in his message calling for changes in laws to protect celebrities from paparazzi.

Princess Diana died in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was traveling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend Dodi Fayed was chased by paparazzi.

The singer's statement came amid rumors about Justin's mental health and the state of his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian said God has always brought him back to Himself through chaos .

In his post, the singer said he places his trust in God and expressed hope that He would steer him out of his current situation.

In the end, Bieber called on his fraternity to put a united front in introducing changes that could protect them against the treatment he is being meted.

"Can we as a unit align with how f***** it is out here and change this s*** or are we gonna let these f*** boys keep treating me like s*** and not change laws or anything because... People have had to die cuz of this s*** princess Diana is the first that comes to mind smh. We gotta do better please can we make a change?"







