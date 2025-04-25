Taylor Swift takes ‘The Tortured Poets Department' to new heights

Taylor Swift's ;The Tortured Poets Department' tops the charts again

Taylor Swift just returned to the music charts top once again!

The iconic pop star’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department reclaimed the top spot of the Official Albums Chart, a year after it first achieved many milestones.

Her album earned 23 spots to return to the top which was facilitated by the grace of Swift releasing a signed CD variant of TTPD in celebration of its first anniversary.

Back when it was officially release, the album broke Official Chart records, surpassing Adele’s album, 30, crowning the Lover singer as the artist with the biggest opening week for an album in the UK in seven years; since Ed Sheeran’s 2017 LP ÷.

It is also pertinent to mention that after her headlining sets at Coachella, Lady Gaga’s immensely successful 2008 debut, which had hit tracks such as Just Dance, Poker Face and Paparazzi, returned to the Top 40 for the first time in two years.

And finally, Doechii’s famous song and debut, Alligator Bites Never Heal broke into the Top 40 for the first time this week because of the album’s release on wax, which also led it to top this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.