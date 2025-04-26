 
Martha Stewart shares her thoughts on Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Meghan Markle's Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' has been renewed for second season

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

 Meghan Markle gets Martha Stewart's curious reaction over Netflix show

The lifestyle guru, Martha Stewart has shared her views on Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Martha was asked about Meghan’s show, who has recently stepped in lifestyle television.

While promoting her own NBC cooking competition, Yes, Chef! Martha asked, “Has it started?” referring to the Duchess of Sussex’s show.

The American business woman admitted that she was “curious” about Meghan’s show.

“I’ll watch an episode and see how she does,” Martha said.

However, Martha’s co-host in the upcoming cooking competition also talked about Meghan.

Chef Jose Andres said, “I love Meghan, that she puts herself out there.”

He also went on to praise Meghan and Harry for supporting LA wildfire victims.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received criticism for seeking attention while they were supporting victims, Jose said, “[She was] not trying to take attention or anything to herself, on the contrary, but it was great that she was there, like many others, front and center.”

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4, 2025, has already been renewed for its second season.

