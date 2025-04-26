 
Lizzo gets surprised as Adriana Lima drops an unexpected compliment

The singer revealed that she used to admire Adriana Lima

April 26, 2025

Lizzo is over the moon after Adriana Lima calls her "pretty" in a sweet exchange.

On April 25, the Truth Hurt singer took to her Instagram account to upload a clip of her and the Victoria's Secret model sharing the red carpet at the 2025 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills.

In the post, Lizzo gushed over the sweet compliment she received from Adriana who she used to idolize when she worked at Victoria's Secret in the past.

"I remember working at Victoria’s Secret and I used to look at the cutouts of @adrianalima every day and I wished I could be her," Lizzo wrote in the caption

Now, Adriana's praise for Lizzo has made her day.

"Fast forward to her telling me I’m pretty," she continued, adding a mind-blown emoji to show her disbelief.

"Wait does this mean I’m a very sexy angel now?!" Lizzo added.

On the other hand, Adriana also posted her and Lizzo's picture from the same red carpet on her Instagram Stories which the pop star also reposted on her Story, writing, "my baby."

At the event, Lizzo donned a silver short dress with symmetrical ruffles meanwhile Adriana wore a black long-sleeved mini dress.

