Zara Larsson teases new music after 'Symphony' success: 'So excited'

Photo: Zara Larsson talks new music post 'Symphony' revival

Zara Larsson shared her views on Symphony’s social media success.

In a new chat with Varity during an episode of Know Their Lyrics, Zara Larsson commented on the success of her 2017 song ‘Symphony,’ which is currently trending on TikTok.

Sharing her two cents on the recent splurge of the song on the social platform, the songbird addressed that it had always been a hit as evident by the billions of views it had garnered on Youtube.

“I saw one comment on my [TikTok] video saying, ‘Flex. I knew the song before it became a trend’. And I’m like, yeah - so did a billion other people,” she shared.

Zara went on to maintain that “‘Symphony’ was always a hit, it just needed Gen Z to give it a sparkly reboot. It’s amazing.”

“A classic good song is always a good song no matter the time,” she added.

“I’ve always been here. Obviously in my world, I always exist, but for a lot of people they’re like, oh my gosh, that song - Zara Larsson, hey,” the musician also stated.

Before moving to the next topic, she expressed gratitude and teased new music, “ It was amazing timing that I got back into people’s consciousness. I am working on new music that makes me so excited for people to hear.”