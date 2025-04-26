 
Geo News

Zara Larsson teases new music after 'Symphony' success: 'So excited'

Zara Larsson expressed gratitude over the TikTok revival of song 'Symphony'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Photo:  Zara Larsson talks new music post Symphony revival
Photo:  Zara Larsson talks new music post 'Symphony' revival

Zara Larsson shared her views on Symphony’s social media success.

In a new chat with Varity during an episode of Know Their Lyrics, Zara Larsson commented on the success of her 2017 song ‘Symphony,’ which is currently trending on TikTok.

Sharing her two cents on the recent splurge of the song on the social platform, the songbird addressed that it had always been a hit as evident by the billions of views it had garnered on Youtube.

“I saw one comment on my [TikTok] video saying, ‘Flex. I knew the song before it became a trend’. And I’m like, yeah - so did a billion other people,” she shared.

Zara went on to maintain that “‘Symphony’ was always a hit, it just needed Gen Z to give it a sparkly reboot. It’s amazing.”

“A classic good song is always a good song no matter the time,” she added.

“I’ve always been here. Obviously in my world, I always exist, but for a lot of people they’re like, oh my gosh, that song - Zara Larsson, hey,” the musician also stated.

Before moving to the next topic, she expressed gratitude and teased new music, “ It was amazing timing that I got back into people’s consciousness. I am working on new music that makes me so excited for people to hear.”

Media expert feels 'sorry' for 'lost' Meghan Markle video
Media expert feels 'sorry' for 'lost' Meghan Markle
King Charles would love to spend time with Archie, Lilibet video
King Charles would love to spend time with Archie, Lilibet
Joshua Jackson comapres his 'Dawson's Creek' audition to 'The Hunger Games'
Joshua Jackson comapres his 'Dawson's Creek' audition to 'The Hunger Games'
Victoria Beckham reminds David he's 'married to fashion icon' after hilarious outfit fail video
Victoria Beckham reminds David he's 'married to fashion icon' after hilarious outfit fail
Virginia Giuffre's suicide may compound Prince Andrew's situation
Virginia Giuffre's suicide may compound Prince Andrew's situation
Yanic Truesdale makes shocking confession about ‘Gilmore Girls' fame
Yanic Truesdale makes shocking confession about ‘Gilmore Girls' fame
‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over
‘Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs says his time with franchise is almost over
Jeremy Clarkson drops bombshell about 'Top Gear' return
Jeremy Clarkson drops bombshell about 'Top Gear' return