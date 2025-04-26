Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively's swipe at Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds shares thoughts over Blake Lively's swipe at Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds has addressed his wife Blake Lively's TIME100 gala speech in which she alluded to her claim of sexual harassment by Justin Baldoni.

While at a Parkinson’s charity panel in New York City on Friday, he told People, “I'm incredibly in awe of my wife in many ways.”

“I don't know that I've met somebody stronger,” he continued.

“And her coping mechanisms are just coffee,” he added. “Which is amazing to me because I don't know how I could hold what she holds and do it with [her] grace and strength. It's pretty profound.”

In her speech at the gala, Lively took a veiled swipe at Baldoni, saying, “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum.”

“What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice, today and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution and fight of the many women who have paved the way and the men who stood beside them — millions I will never know the name of — because every life, every act, big or small, affects another,” she added.

During the speech, the Gossip Girl actress also mentioned that her mother also suffered sexual assault at work. However, she came under fire online for using her mom’s story in a “PR stunt,” after not talking about domestic violence while promoting her film It Ends With Us, which was based on domestic violence.