Lana Del Rey drops bombshell: 'I kissed Morgan Wallen'

Lana Del Rey admits to kissing Morgan Wallen in new song

Lana Del Rey has made a surprising revelation in her new song.

Del Rey performed her new track 57.5 at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25.

In the lyrics of her song, Del Rey revealed that she kissed Morgan Wallen.

She sang, “I kissed Morgan Wallen/I guess kissing me kind of went to his head/If you want my secret to success/I suggest don't go ATVing with him when you're out west.”

Notably, the song, titled 57.5, also seemed to refer to her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, whom Del Rey wed in September 2024 as she sings about “a man” who really loves her.

It is worth mentioning that it isn’t clear when the kiss between Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen took place.

An insider told People Magazine previously, “It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding.”

“The focus was just on their love story,” they added.