Hailey Bieber corrects publication for downplaying her award-winning success

Hailey Bieber strikes back as news outlet for plays down her success

Hailey Bieber just took matters into her own hands to school a news outlet for discrediting her recent award-winning success in a Justin Bieber-centric headline.

The Rhode cofounder, 28, was honoured with the "Beauty Innovator Award" at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday.

In a loving gesture, the beauty entrepreneur closed off her acceptance speech with a tribute to her husband Justin, thanking him for "supporting this dream" of hers and always cheering her on.

Hailey, who is also a model and a first-time mom, also gave a shoutout to her brand's founding partner, Lauren Ratner, and her friends "for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders."

However, when a news outlet took the lead with her exact words for Justin, the beauty mogul could not resist but call them out in a recent Instagram story for downplaying her own efforts in launching a brand and making it big.

"Might as well have made the headline: Hailey thanks her husband in a speech she made while receiving an award for her own company that she built but we would rather acknowledge that she mentioned her husband instead of [celebrating] her accomplishment," Hailey wrote on Saturday along with a screenshot of the news story.

In her acceptance speech, she had also shared her vision behind the skincare brand, which she launched in June 2022.

"I didn't want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world. And something that I say often is, 'Welcome to the world of Rhode,' because to me, Rhode isn't just products. It's a feeling, it's a lifestyle, it's a place, it's a world that's open to everyone and anybody that identifies with it," Hailey said in her Thursday speech.

Hailey's tribute to Justin already came on the heels of rumours surrounding their marriage and the Grammy winner's mental health. Just recently, the Grammy-winning singer, 31, also suffered the loss of his beloved grandfather who died on April 24, 2025, at the age of 88.