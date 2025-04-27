Meghan Markle shamed for ‘ignoring' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been accused of mistreating Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived at the if Apple with the Duke of Sussex this week, seemingly ignored her husband in front of the cameras.

Body language expert Judi James said: "Harry appears to be in 'spare' mode here, scurrying round like his wife's security as she sweeps into the venue like the total star."

Judi continued: "The way Harry rushes round the side of the car to join his wife as she is climbing out suggests he sees their arrival as something of a double act. His expression looks focused and serious as he pulls at the sides of his jacket in a gesture of anxiety.

"The ignore seems to leave Harry in a small body language quandary. His eyes drop and he decides to fiddle with the back of his pants to avoid being left hanging.

She tells Mirror: "There is no moving to introduce Harry to the host after hugging her here, Meghan just turns and strides ahead into the venue leaving Harry waving one hand out in the air as he follows behind her."