Justin, Hailey Bieber send new message to haters?

Justin, Hailey Bieber send united message amid marital woes rumours

Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber are keeping both their fans and critics updated on their marital bliss while rumours suggest otherwise.

The Grammy-winning singer recently suffered the loss of his maternal grandfather Bruce Dale on Thursday, who passed away at age 88.

In his memory, Justin shared several posts on Saturday to pay homage to his beloved grandparent—whose death came on the heels of speculations that the pop star was already struggling with his mental health and marital woes.

However, the couple put a united front in a following Instagram post, with their true fans in awe of the couple looking out for each other.

"In the end, she's the one who's there with him in his worst moments," one fan commented under the couple's selfie, which Justin had captioned with a crying emoji.

"They're keep getting closer no matter what," another Instagram user noted, while a third person found paparazzi to be responsible for the struggles in their lives.

"So very sorry for your loss, and absolutely furious about the way you are stalked by paparazzi. There should be a law. Peace," the comment read.

Hailey also sent Justin love in her award-acceptance speech at a Thursday event—same day his grandparent died.

In the loving shoutout, the beauty entrepreneur thanked Justin for "supporting this dream" of hers and always cheering her on as she received the "Beauty Innovator Award" at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

However, when a news outlet took the lead with her exact words for her husband, the beauty mogul hit back directly via Instagram Stories and schooled them for downplaying her own efforts in launching a brand and making it big.

"Might as well have made the headline: Hailey thanks her husband in a speech she made while receiving an award for her own company that she built but we would rather acknowledge that she mentioned her husband instead of [celebrating] her accomplishment," read Hailey's message along with a screenshot of the headline she posted two hours before the recent selfie.