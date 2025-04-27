Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds put on loved up display amid legal battle

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds stay nonchalant amid ‘It Ends With Us’ battle

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going strong!

The A-list Hollywood couple were seen putting on a display of PDA at the Wrexham AFC game in Wales.

Lively and Reynolds could be seen cuddling and cheering, appearing to be in high spirits, from the stands during the game.

Wrexham ultimately won against Charleton, a victory significant for the Deadpool & Wolverine star as he purchased the team with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney in 2021.

This win has led the fifth-tier team to be officially been promoted to the Championship, which is the second tier in English soccer.

Additionally, with Wrexham’s qualification, the Premier League, the most prestigious league in the UK might just be within their reach in the possible future.

Speaking to the Associated Press over the achievement, Ryan Reynolds stated, “It just seemed like an impossible dream.”

“We said five years ago our goal was to make it to the Premier League. There were understandably a lot of laughs, but it feels like a thing that could make it to fruition right now,” he further mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that this milestone as well Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's appearance comes amid their fierce battle against It Ends With Us star, Justin Baldoni.