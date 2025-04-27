Meghan Markle wants to become Kate, William & Harry's ‘saviour

Meghan Markle is looking for more ways to end her rift with Kate it seems

Meghan Markle has been turning desperate when it comes to the Windsor’s recently.

So much so that a royal source stepped forward, and spoke to The New York Post.

According to the insider, “Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good.”

“Their hope is that (Princess Kate’s return to work) might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too."

This came to light, right around the same time as the report by OK! magazine which claims, “Harry thinks it might be the perfect time for Meghan to reach out to Kate because she knows what it’s like to come under fire from the public and the press.”

Because “Harry wants his family to return to the UK, and he knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate.”