Blake Lively celebrates Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny's Wrexham win

Blake Lively gushes over Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham win

Blake Lively celebrated Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s football team Wrexham AFC’s major win.

On Saturday, Ryan and Rob’s co-owned team Wrexham AFC achieved a historic victory against Charlton Athletic at SToK Cae Ras stadium.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Blake gushed over her husband, Ryan and Rob.

Blake Lively joined husband Ryan Reynolds to show support at the Wrexham match

She posted a photo of Ryan and Rob embracing each other, and penned a sweet note for them.

The It Ends With Us actress wrote, “Back to Back to Back. History was made Congratulations to @wrexham_afc. I will never forget the love and elation in that town today. Thank you for sharing it with us always.”

“And to these two men, @robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds …the love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history,” Blake added. “This picture feels to me like a painting of all you do for so many while being so present and appreciative of every moment.”

It is worth mentioning that Blake Lively also supported Ryan Reynolds at the Wrexham match.