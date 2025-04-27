Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take surprising decision on Kate Middleton feud

Prince Harry, Meghan look to Kate’s return as chance to heal Royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to use Kate Middleton’s return to public life as a chance to mend bond with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had little contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton since Queen Elizabeth’s memorial in 2022.

The duo is said to be keen to end the ongoing rift with sources claim Meghan wants to be seen as taking the high road by reaching out and easing tensions.

"Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them - appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good,” the insider told New York Times.

"Their hope is that (Princess Kate’s return to work) might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too,” they added.

Following Kate’s 2024 Mother’s Day photo controversy, a report by OK! Magazine claimed that the Duke asked Meghan to "reach out" to her at the time.

"Harry thinks it might be the perfect time for Meghan to reach out to Kate because she knows what it’s like to come under fire from the public and the press,” they said.

"Harry wants his family to return to the UK, and he knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate."