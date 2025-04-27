Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed for humanitarian efforts behind the scenes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s humanitarian efforts hailed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being hailed for their philanthropic spirit and their efforts to "bring voice and life to issues."

Their friend José Andrés praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as an “amazing couple.”

While attending City Harvest Presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval in New York City this week, José said, "They're friends. I can only talk about the good things that they do."

He argued that after stepping down as working royals in the U.K. and moving to the U.S., the couple could’ve just been in “their own cave and do nothing." On the contrary, he noted that they really care about their local community.

José told Page Six, "When they were in LA during the fires, they were genuinely in the fires. When the cameras were not rolling, they were there listening to people, and they made them feel like the most important person in the world."

He added of Harry and Meghan, "For me, it is a pleasure to call them friends. All my life, I have been trying to learn what exactly we are missing, because why is there still hunger? What are we missing? We have to make the most of the opportunities of goodness, and I believe that with people like Meghan and Harry, we can make it happen."