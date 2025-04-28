 
Why is Prince Harry afraid of Meghan Markle? Expert reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Prince Harry is scared of Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex is tipped to silently support his wife in her business ventures as he is afraid he might lose her.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: “There are other people who are much better at telling you these things, there are other people who are better at doing cookery programmes. 

“I mean they're sort of latching on to things, well she is in particular.

“It's just hard to see where it's going.”

He added: “I hate to say it, but my feeling at the end of the day is that Prince Harry is petrified of her and petrified of losing her.”

Hugo added: “He's been complicit in a lot of the things that have gone on, although I think he's been made to do many things.”

