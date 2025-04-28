 
Prince Harry urging Meghan Markle to call truce with Kate?

Prince Harry wants to patch things up between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Prince Harry wants wife Meghan Markle to make amends with the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex knows his only way back into the Royal fold is if Meghan tries to patch things up with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

A source told The New York Times: "Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them - appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good."

Meanwhile, an insider told OK! Magazine: "Harry thinks it might be the perfect time for Meghan to reach out to Kate because she knows what it’s like to come under fire from the public and the press."

They added: "Harry wants his family to return to the UK, and he knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate."

