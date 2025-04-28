Kelsea Ballerini deeply appreciates Lady Gaga for her artistic prowess

Kelsea Ballerini praises Lady Gaga for her artistic prowess

Kelsea Ballerini is a huge fan of her pal Lady Gaga!

On Sunday, an insider spilled to Life & Style that the 31-year-old singer deeply appreciates the Poker Face singer for both her artistic prowess and efforts off stage as well.

"Kelsea is a huge Gaga fan," said the source, revealing that the pair have built a meaningful friendship over the years.

“She was totally star-struck when they first met, but Gaga quickly put her at ease,” added the confidant.

The source further told the outlet that the two iconic musicians have taken their friendship to the next level by enjoying double dates with their respective partners, Chase Stokes and Michael Polansky.

“When Kelsea is in town they often get together and the last couple of times she’s brought Chase with her,” said the insider.

For those unversed, Kelsea began dating Outer Banks star in 2023 while Lady got engaged to Michael in July 2024.