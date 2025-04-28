 
Geo News

John Lithgow addresses hate against his Albus Dumbledore casting: ‘So odd'

John Lithgow has been stuck in the middle of a lot of backlash ever since he was announced as the new Albus Dumbledore

By
Web Desk
|

April 28, 2025

John Lithgow addresses backlash over Dumbledore casting
John Lithgow addresses backlash over Dumbledore casting

John Lithgow, the new Albus Dumbledore for the HBO Harry Potter series has stepped forward with his take on the backlash he’s being handed.

This is because of J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric, for she serves as the executive producer on the show.

He gave his thoughts about the controversy and his casting during an interview with The Times.

In it, he was quoted saying, “I thought, why is this a factor at all?” recounting the moment a “very good friend” sent him an article titled, “An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter”.

This friend has a trans daughter and Lithgow felt that moment was “the canary in the coal mine.”

He also highlighted his surprise over the level of criticism it brought saying “I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her and I’m curious to talk to her.”

And “Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play. It’s an eight-year commitment so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.”

He however, did not end there but noted that ‘no one complained’ when he was playing Roald Dahl in West End play Giant, despite its author being an anti-semite. “But I’ve received so many messages about J.K. Rowling. Isn’t that odd?”

A similar stance was offered by the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, Casey Bloys.

When asked about the reason they involved J.K, despite her vocal support against the trans community he said, “J.K. is an executive producer, and her insights will be helpful.”

An “we are in the Harry Potter business. The TV show is new and exciting, but we’ve been in the Harry Potter business for 20 years; this isn’t a new decision.”

He also added, “We’re comfortable being in the Potter business. J.K. is a very online conversation. It’s very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into. Our priority is what’s onscreen. The Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive about love and acceptance, and that’s our priority, what’s on the screen.”

Bella Ramsey gets honest about the 'toughest scene' to film in 'The Last Of Us'
Bella Ramsey gets honest about the 'toughest scene' to film in 'The Last Of Us'
Ben Affleck appears 'tired' amid reports of dispute with J.Lo over home sale
Ben Affleck appears 'tired' amid reports of dispute with J.Lo over home sale
Prince Andrew's future with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare after accuser's suicide
Prince Andrew's future with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare after accuser's suicide
Meghan Markle's ‘compulsiveness desperation' gets exposed: ‘I feel sorry for her'
Meghan Markle's ‘compulsiveness desperation' gets exposed: ‘I feel sorry for her'
Gwyneth Paltrow emerges as Kylie Jenner's 'biggest supporter'
Gwyneth Paltrow emerges as Kylie Jenner's 'biggest supporter'
Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker receive a high honor at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker receive a high honor at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Finn Wolfhard shares his honest experience with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'
Finn Wolfhard shares his honest experience with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'
Kelsea Ballerini deeply appreciates Lady Gaga for her artistic prowess
Kelsea Ballerini deeply appreciates Lady Gaga for her artistic prowess