Heather Graham shares her feelings about never having kids

Heather Graham has just now gotten honest about her decision to never have a child.

In a recently published interview with The Guardian, the American actress candidly discussed the impacts of the decision in her life.

“I think I’ve had moments where I wondered: what would it have been like if I had a kid? I guess I would say 80% of the time I feel glad I don’t have kids, and I feel free and really good about it, and maybe 20% of the time I wonder what would it be like,” she began.

For those unversed, the Screen Actor Guild award nominee previously dated Josh Lucas and late Heath Ledger and currently, she has been dating John de Neufville since 2022.

Showing gratitude for the life she is living where she has a freedom to make her own decision, The Hangover actress told the outlet that she left her parents because her father, James Graham, was 'very critical of everything' that she was doing.

“I do think it’s awesome now that more women are expressing their desire to not have kids,” she continued, “The culture says: ‘You need to have kids.’ But why? If you’re not being a people pleaser, what do you really want?”

Moreover, Graham revealed that she missed the chance to be casted in 1988’s movie Heathers because her father had not allowed her.

Before concluding, the 55-year-old actress shared, “I kind of became my own person and discovered: ‘What do I like? What do I want when I’m not under this very judgmental, authoritarian, parental, patriarchal structure? What do I want to do? What do I think of this?’”