Fans get grim warning after rare glimpse at Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Fans heard Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's voices for the first time recently

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Fans warned after Meghan Markle shares rare video of Archie, Lilibet

Eamon Holmes has warned fans after Meghan Markle shared a rare video featuring the voices of her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking on GB News, Holmes suggested that this type of thing will likely be rare and fans shouldn’t "get used to it.”

In the clips shared to Meghan’s Instagram stories, the Duchess of Sussex made strawberry jam with her kids, five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet. The children’s voices could be heard in the video, and they had American accents.

Archie’s voice was heard when he cried, "Watch this!". Later, while making jam, Meghan asks, "What do we think, Lili?" to which Lilibet sweetly replies, "I think it's beautiful."

Sharing a remark about the video, Holmes said, "It's not much of a voice. It's a little voice. And it's got an accent. Don't become used to it because I think they will be quite limiting as to how much exposure these children actually get."

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl also shared her thoughts on the video, saying, "Both of them have an American accent. But when you consider they are a prince and princess, it's unusual. I think it’s very sweet to hear her."

