Kate Middleton is predicted to receive THIS gift from Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Prince William anniversary gift to Kate Middleton revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to celebrate an “extra special” anniversary this year.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales mark 14 years of their marriage on April 29, BBC correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that this anniversary will be extra special for the couple, since it is the first after “brutal year” of Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

However, Jennie further predicted what special gift Kate could receive this anniversary from William.

She told Mirror, “Traditionally ivory was the gift for the 14th wedding anniversary but obviously that’s illegal these days. Instead, people sometimes take an elephant theme - and that would be very much in keeping with William’s conservation work with the elephant trust Tusk.”

“And, since ivory was banned, people have also chosen gold to replace it on the 14th anniversary. So maybe a beautiful golden elephant necklace or pair of elephant earrings might do the job!” she added.

Since the Prince and Princess of Wales will become the King and Queen of the UK in future, Jennie notes, “It’s all very well thinking that Catherine has hit the jackpot by marrying a prince and future king. But becoming a senior royal and one day Queen is a truly extraordinary role to take on and could be a lonely and bewildering one.”

“William, I think, has helped her grow into the role, and I think he is forever grateful that she has been willing to take it on and to give him three gorgeous children whom they both adore and the security of a happy family life which he, sadly, never knew.”

Jennie added that together Prince William and Kate Middleton are “facing the challenge” of becoming King and Queen “earlier than anticipated” due to King Charles’ cancer.

