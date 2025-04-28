Ice Cube reveals art is not about ‘how much money you make'

Ice Cube mentions how he measures success of films

Ice Cube just opened up about how he judges his work.

To measure his success, even though Hollywood in general compares achievement with respect to box office takings, the rapper and actor, cares more about entertaining his viewers.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, as he explained the best part of bringing back his Friday franchise, he said, "Hearing people laugh in the theatre. Hearing how much people enjoy it.”

Ice Cube continued, “Having quotable lines that they take to their regular life, like 'Bye Felicia,' or something like that. That's when a movie is great to me. It's not how much money you make. No, it's how many times people can watch it and enjoy it. That's really the measuring stick."

For context, the actor wrote, produced and starred in the first Friday film in 1995 and in its sequels 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next.

Now that he is set to deliver another sequel after almost 20 years, he was asked if he feels pressurized to which he responded, "There's no pressure because I'm working with the best in the business."

"With each movie you do, you have to make it good and great. You can't just expect people to spend their time and money on something that's not worth it. The fun of making people laugh is actually working with things in current times and people and personalities that draw laughter, some reality, so you're gonna have fun,” Ice Cube concluded.