'Simple Favor' director gushes over Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's 'magical' chemistry

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s on-screen chemistry wows director Paul Feig

Another Simple Favor director, Paul Feig, praised Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's on-screen chemistry.

While chatting with People at a special screening of the movie in New York City, the producer of the sequel of 2018's original A Simple Favor, called the Gossip Girl alum and Kendrick a "magical" on-screen pair.

"They're so great in these movies," Feig said of the movies Lively and Kendrick cast together.

The Bridesmaids director went on to say, "They just are so magical together. It's crazy. I mean, we were the third day of shooting, we had this scene with the two of them in a pool kind of drinking martinis and bonding, and we learned a lot about them during that scene."

"I shoot them both at the same time. My producing partner Laura Fischer and I were at the monitor just going like, 'It's crazy how their chemistry just is on fire on screen,' " he noted.

Calling the duo's on-screen chemistry "magical" Feig added, "Yeah, it's really natural. There's something about the two of them."