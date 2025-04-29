Lily Allen issues surprise apology to Katy Perry after space flight backlash

Lily Allen regrets criticizing Katy Perry over controversial space flight

Lily Allen took her words back of her criticism over Katy Perry’s controversial space flight.

In the April 28, episode of her Miss Me? podcast Allen issued a detailed apology for her comments on Katy Perry after her Blue Origin's 11-minute all-female space flight.

"Because we're talking about a very famous female person who's a bit divisive, I would actually like to apologize for being mean about Katy Perry last week," Allen said of the compliments she made in an earlier episode of the podcast.

The singer-songwriter went on to say, "There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it. And it was my own internalized misogyny. I've been thinking about it a lot and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her."

Allen admitted that she still "disagrees" with the space trip project but specifically calling out Perry's name was not the right move.

"I don't know, there was something in me that decided to choose her as the person… Well, anyway, I'm just sorry. I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name," she explained.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Katy Perry. I know you don't listen to the show, but yeah, sorry," Allen concluded.

For those unversed, Jeff Bezof's Blue Origin space flight took place on April 14, which included a total of six women including Katy Perry.