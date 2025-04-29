Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggling with post-royal identity crisis

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle to find direction after major setbacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be still navigating life after quitting Royal family after facing setbacks with their professional ventures.

Royal commentator Bronte Coy talked of the ongoing struggles faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with The Sun, describing the couple’s situation as one of “constant redirection,” with their ventures.

Even Meghan’s new projects, including her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, her new brand As Ever, and a second podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, have garnered criticism so far.

As per the expert, Harry and Meghan have yet to find a clear career path. "Meghan's launching a new business that has had a few twists and turns and snafus and there have been more reports than ever about the state of their relationship both professionally and personally," she said.

Coy was then asked if she agreed with royal biographer Tom Bower that Harry and Meghan are "relentless and restless."

"It's not really about food it's all about her being relentless and restless,” she added. "We have spoken on this show a few times about how that seems to boil down to the post-royal identity crisis for both of them which is that they are in a royal no man's land.

"There isn't really a blueprint for them to follow to find success career-wise after leaving working royal duties.

"That has to add a lot of pressure, and it also could be the fact they don't seem to have landed on paths.

"But, it doesn't seem like they've really figured out exactly who they want to be after leaving the royal family."