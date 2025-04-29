Meghan Markle hands Prince Harry rules for interacting with his cancer-stricken father

‘Brainwashed’ Prince Harry is being forbidden from getting close to his father

Meghan Markle appears to have handed Prince Harry some rules when it comes to his dealings with his father.

This all relates to his most recent visit to the UK, for his hearing in the Appeals Court about his taxpayer-funded security.

According to RadarOnline, upon jetting off, “Harry would have liked to pay his dad a visit, but he didn't – and everyone is saying it was his fear of upsetting Meghan that held him back.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry landed in the UK on April 7th, and his visit coincided with the King’s state trip to Italy to meet the Pope before his death.

In the eyes of the source “Charles was in town for a rescheduled cancer treatment. Harry could have arranged a morning meeting and gone to see his dad as soon as he landed – or even better, flown in the day before to see him.”

However, in the past whenever Harry “tried to make peace with them,” they “shut him out. It's left him angry, and Meghan is fueling his desire for revenge.”

In regards to Meghan’s reasons, it is because “it’s humiliating – and Meghan doesn't want him going down that path anymore.”

Not to mention the source also admitted that, “it's made Harry feel abused and unwanted.”

So with all this in the rear view mirror, the same source added, “it seems clear that she's happy to have the distance. And now Harry is furious with his family.”

Plus even if that were not the case, “Had he tried to get in to have a word with Charles, no doubt it would have gotten back to Meghan – and then he'd have to face her anger. He's been brainwashed by her," they signed off by noting.