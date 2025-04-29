Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's mansion with a princess theme bed for Lilibet: Pics

A look inside the princess themed bedroom of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s mansion

A look inside the princess themed castle bedroom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased has been shared.

This bedroom, brought from the previous tenants has a two-tier castle bed with a staircase going up from the side, a sofa with stuffed animals and a Juliette balcony overlooking the green area.

The picture also showcases twin towers holding a number of toys, a curtain overlay atop the lower bed, and a collection of stuffed animals, including a horse and even Frozen’s Olaf.

The room itself has wooden beams, a chandelier and tree wallpaper.

Source: Omnihomeideas YouTube

It is pertinent to mention that that this image is from before the couple bought the $29 million property.

The video is from YouTube and was from well before the couple welcomed their little girl, Princess Lilibet.

The only time the Sussexes have showed off their private space was via a mirror selfie from Princess Lilibet’s nursery room, in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

However, the tree mural is the same in both images.

Source: Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan'



