 
Geo News

Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's mansion with a princess theme bed for Lilibet: Pics

A look inside the Princess themed bedroom in the Sussex mansion comes out

By
Web Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markles mansion with a princess theme bed for Lilibet: Pics

A look inside the princess themed bedroom of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s mansion

A look inside the princess themed castle bedroom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased has been shared.

This bedroom, brought from the previous tenants has a two-tier castle bed with a staircase going up from the side, a sofa with stuffed animals and a Juliette balcony overlooking the green area.

The picture also showcases twin towers holding a number of toys, a curtain overlay atop the lower bed, and a collection of stuffed animals, including a horse and even Frozen’s Olaf.

The room itself has wooden beams, a chandelier and tree wallpaper.

Source: Omnihomeideas YouTube
Source: Omnihomeideas YouTube

It is pertinent to mention that that this image is from before the couple bought the $29 million property.

The video is from YouTube and was from well before the couple welcomed their little girl, Princess Lilibet.

The only time the Sussexes have showed off their private space was via a mirror selfie from Princess Lilibet’s nursery room, in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

However, the tree mural is the same in both images. 

Source: Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan
Source: Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan'


Meghan Markle touches on Oprah's advice for her that ‘encapsulates her'
Meghan Markle touches on Oprah's advice for her that ‘encapsulates her'
Victoria Beckham helping David Beckham amid hidden stress: Report
Victoria Beckham helping David Beckham amid hidden stress: Report
Katherine Heigl gets honest about her return to Hollywood
Katherine Heigl gets honest about her return to Hollywood
Meghan Markle receives brutal criticism over latest statement video
Meghan Markle receives brutal criticism over latest statement
Florence Pugh gets honest about performing 'dangerous stunts' in Thunderbolts*
Florence Pugh gets honest about performing 'dangerous stunts' in Thunderbolts*
Victoria Beckham gives ultimatum to Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz before David's 50th birthday: Source
Victoria Beckham gives ultimatum to Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz before David's 50th birthday: Source
Meghan Markle's former pal talks about her shortcomings by ‘the bucket-load'
Meghan Markle's former pal talks about her shortcomings by ‘the bucket-load'
Sebastian Stan talks about his bond with 'Marvel' co-star Anthony Mackie
Sebastian Stan talks about his bond with 'Marvel' co-star Anthony Mackie