Frail-looking senior royal wins hearts with 'dedication to duties'

An event was hosted at the Windsor Castle to celebrate his services

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

Thousands of people have reacted to the Royal Family's photos of the Duke of Kent attending an event despite his old age.

The first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II congratulated the recipients of the King’s Scout Award - the highest recognition in Scouting adventure and skill development.

A ceremony held at the Windsor Castle, where the royal was joined by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, also paid tribute to the Duke of Kent's 50 years of work with the Scouts Association.

The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, looked frail in the pictures released by the Buckingham Palace.

In the comments section of Royal Family's Instagram post, royals fans showered praises on the 89-year old for his dedication to royal duties.

"The Duke of Kent is the epitome of duty and loyalty," commented a fan.

Another said, "HRH The Duke of Kent is a true stalwart of the royal family." 


