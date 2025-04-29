Real reason Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus won't mingle their families

Revealed: Why Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus won’t introduce families to each other

Elizabeth Hurley and her beau Billy Ray Cyrus aren’t ready to mingle their families as of yet.

Hurley and Cyrus confirmed their romance with loved-up photos on Instagram and have since shared more photos from a recent trip.

As per reports, it was the duo’s recent personal struggles and pain that bonded them. Cyrus has been through two divorces in two years, with reports of serious relationship issues with his children and estrangement from daughter Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Hurley has had to deal with immense pain over the suicide of Steve Bing in 2020, the father of her only child. In 2022, she also had to grieve over her ex-fiancé Shane Warne’s death.

“Liz has had her struggles,” an insider told Daily Mail. “She was left reeling after Steve's death and was dealt another blow when Shane died two years later.”

“Billy Ray has had issues with his love life and with family in recent years. They have bonded over heartbreak, and they both revel in each other's resilience,” the mole continued.

“There’s definitely a spark between them. They just get along,” they remarked.

However, the couple wants to “figure each other out before they start adding in other family members.”

Elizabeth Hurley has mom to son Damian, 23, while Billy Ray is dad to daughters Miley, 32, Noah, 25, and Braison, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Tish Cyrus.