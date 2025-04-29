 
Olivia Munn opens up about 'hard moment' in parenting

Olivia Munn shares two kids with husband John Mulaney

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

Olivia Munn recalls 'crying' moment after son's tantrums

Olivia Munn has opened up about sweet interaction with a group of women.

Speaking with People Magazine, Munn shared her latest Instagram post of her son which resulted in support from other moms.

For those unaware, Munn recently posted a photo of her son walking alongside her on the street with only his socks. She revealed that this was his son after a tantrum.

“After all of that, he insisted on walking home without his shoes. And in a moment which I can only describe as total exhaustion, I said okay. So we walked over a mile home with only socks… through every street in NY,” Munn revealed in the caption.

Now, Munn told the outlet, “Oh my gosh, the other day, I was walking on that same street and I ran into some women who wanted to say 'Hi' to my little baby.”

“And I just started crying. I was like, it's just so hard. And they were very sweet,” she added. Munn called tantrums a “hard moment” for parents.

Olivia Munn shares two kids with husband John Mulaney, a son named Malcolm, and a daughter named Méi June.

