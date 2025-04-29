Olivia Munn opens up about 'hard moment' in parenting

Olivia Munn recalls 'crying' moment after son's tantrums

Olivia Munn has opened up about sweet interaction with a group of women.

Speaking with People Magazine, Munn shared her latest Instagram post of her son which resulted in support from other moms.

For those unaware, Munn recently posted a photo of her son walking alongside her on the street with only his socks. She revealed that this was his son after a tantrum.

“After all of that, he insisted on walking home without his shoes. And in a moment which I can only describe as total exhaustion, I said okay. So we walked over a mile home with only socks… through every street in NY,” Munn revealed in the caption.

Now, Munn told the outlet, “Oh my gosh, the other day, I was walking on that same street and I ran into some women who wanted to say 'Hi' to my little baby.”

“And I just started crying. I was like, it's just so hard. And they were very sweet,” she added. Munn called tantrums a “hard moment” for parents.

Olivia Munn shares two kids with husband John Mulaney, a son named Malcolm, and a daughter named Méi June.